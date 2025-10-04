A Legacy of beauty

The annual Rustan’s Beauty Addict celebrated its 13th year with Beauty Addict: Decoded — an immersive, future-forward experience that redefined beauty for today’s generation. Held last 13 September, at Rustan’s Makati, the country’s most anticipated beauty event unfolded a “beautifying” showcase of artistry, innovation, and luxury, where skincare, makeup, and beauty converged with creativity and technology.
Rustan’s Beauty Source reinvented its annual event with an atmosphere inspired by the sleek sophistication of neon circuits, holographic textures, and futuristic design elements — the space comes alive with striking design elements that echo the campaign’s central theme. More than a gathering, it’s a celebration of of empowerment and discovery in addition to its showcase of the latest beauty products, makeup and skincare. The celebrated gathering treated guests to exclusive rewards, cutting-edge experiences, and inspiring displays that immortalized Beauty Addict’s legacy. No festivity would be complete without the generous rewards and exclusive privileges that guests look forward to each year. Designed to surprise and delight, these special offers extend the event into an ongoing experience, rewarding loyal patrons and inviting new guests to discover the best of Rustan’s Beauty Source.
Beyond the launch and the tradition of Rustan’s Beauty Addict, the celebration extends to those who wish to indulge further, Rustan’s rewards bigger spends with exclusive gifts-with-purchase. Beauty Addict members who accumulate a minimum purchase of P30,000 at Rustan’s Beauty Source from 1 September to 31 October will receive a pair of Audio-Technica wireless earbuds, merging beauty and innovation in true Beauty Decoded fashion. From 1 September to 30 November, every P5,000 purchase earns Beauty Addict members an e-raffle entry to the Tokyo in Technicolor raffle. The grand prize is an unforgettable 4D3N stay for two in a five-star luxury hotel in Tokyo, complete with roundtrip Business Class flights courtesy of All Nippon Airways. The second prize is a P100,000 shopping spree at Rustan’s Beauty Source, while the third prize includes a Shark FlexStyle Full Package (HD440SL) and a Meta Quest 3 (512GB).
Get ready to immerse yourself in an experience like no other! Join the adventure by registering at http://bit.ly/BeautyAddictEventDecoded.