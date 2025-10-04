3 high-value suspects nabbed in Cainta drug bust; P2.1M shabu seized

Three high-value individuals were arrested by the Cainta Municipal Police Station in a buy-bust operation that led to the confiscation of about 320 grams of suspected shabu worth more than P2.1 million.

The operation was carried out around 1:25 a.m. Friday in Barangay San Isidro, Cainta, Rizal, with coordination from the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Those arrested were identified only by their aliases: Khalef, 46, an operations manager of a security agency and resident of Los Baños, Laguna; Jam, 45, a resident of Quezon City; and Naser, 53, a security guard and resident of Pandi, Bulacan.

Authorities said the suspects, all considered high-value individuals, were engaged in drug pushing and use.

Seized during the operation were three knot-tied and four heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing about 320 grams with a standard drug price of P2,176,000. Police also recovered a sling bag, a P1,000 marked bill, P6,000 in boodle money, P1,000 in drug money, and a vehicle of undetermined type.

The suspects are now detained at the Cainta Municipal Police Station custodial facility and face charges for violating Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.