Youths make noise on EDSA, demand justice in flood control scandal

Amid heavy rain in Metro Manila, Akbayan Partylist, together with progressive youth groups including Youth Against Kurakot (YAK!) and the Student Council Alliance of the Philippines (SCAP), staged a Noise Barrage on Friday, October 3, 2025, at the People Power Monument in EDSA. The groups called for the arrest and prosecution of politicians and contractors involved in the flood control scandal.

Motorists passing by were encouraged to honk their horns in support of the call for justice. Akbayan Youth Secretary General and Lead Conveyor of YAK!, Khylla Meneses, emphasized that public outrage remains strong.

“Akala data nila ay ligtas na sila. Aba’y nagkakamali sila. Hanggat wala pang nakukulong at hanggat hindi naibabalik ang mga ninakaw na yaman, maniningil parin ang taumbayan,” Meneses said.

Meneses also criticized what she described as political spectacles designed to avoid public scrutiny.

“Nag-resign na si Zaldy Co, kahit hindi pa sinasagot ang tanong ng bayan. Nanghihingi naman ng budget si Sara Duterte, kahit di pa sinasagot kung sino si Mary Grace Piattos. Parami ng parami ang problema ng bayan, pero hanggang ngayon wala pa ring pananagutan,” she explained.

She added, “The previous generations have succeeded through EDSA, and have recently proved that the spirit of EDSA is still alive in this generation of Filipino youth. We will not hesitate to flood the streets once again.”

Meanwhile, SCAP Secretary General Matthew Silverio said students across universities are organizing walkouts as a means of seeking accountability.

“Students have walked out of their classrooms because they know silence only protects the corrupt. Today, our walkouts continue here on EDSA, as we join the nation in making noise for accountability,” Silverio said.

He also underscored that youth actions will extend beyond symbolic protests. “This generation of students has shown that we can move from walkouts to people’s marches. We will keep mobilizing, from our campuses to the streets, until every cent stolen from the people is accounted for,” he added.