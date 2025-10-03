Xiaomi Pad Mini launched

Xiaomi has entered the mini tablet market with the launch of the Pad Mini, now available in the Philippines.

The device features an 8.8-inch display with a 3008 x 1880 resolution and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. It supports Dolby Vision and offers up to 700 nits of brightness, with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. Audio is handled by dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos.

Built with a metal unibody design, the tablet measures 132.03mm in width and carries a 16:10 aspect ratio, aiming to balance portability with productivity.

Internally, it runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 9400+ processor built on a 3nm process, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The device is powered by a 7,500mAh battery, which supports 67W fast charging and 18W reverse wired charging.

The Pad Mini includes dual Type-C ports, with one side supporting USB 3.2 Gen 1 for faster data transfer.

Xiaomi also promotes AI-driven software tools such as writing, speech recognition, interpretation, and image generation. Google Gemini and Circle to Search integration are also supported.

Color options include purple and gray. The launch signals Xiaomi’s move into a segment largely dominated by Apple’s iPad Mini, with the company betting on price and feature set to capture buyers seeking a smaller tablet form.