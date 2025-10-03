Where Wood Meets Modern Living

When you think of wood, you probably would not think of “sexy.” But that is where Matimco flips the script.
Long before the term “aesthetic” was coined, the pioneer in Philippine wood gaming has been adding a cozy, classic and Pinterest-inspired feel to Filipino homes since 1964.
After 60 years, the brand has expanded beyond lumber. Making living areas feel like you is the goal. Matimco has physically been a part of the houses of celebrities including Derek Ramsay, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan and Mikael Daez, Christine Jacob-Sandejas and Pia Wurtzbach – from doors and flooring to wall panels, stairs details and outdoor decks. It is likely that Matimco has touched your peg board if it has a homey yet social vibe.
Welcome to the ‘House of Wood’
The newly opened Matimco House of Wood at Uptown Palazzo, Bonifacio Global City (BGC) is as an immersive playground where your fantasies about wood design come to life.
You can touch, feel and envision how wood can elevate every area of your house in this showroom-turned-inspiration hub — it is like taking a virtual tour of your future home.
Selling wood is not the only goal; they also want to show how wood may influence the lifestyle people choose.
This place piques your interest, whether you prefer modern luxury, beach ambiance or Japanese minimalist design.
The launch of MasterCraft Cabinetry during the showroom opening is basically the mic drop. This new line is all about customized modular cabinetry that fuses world-class craftsmanship with sleek Euro tech.
Here is why MasterCraft is a “vibe”:
Options: 100+ door styles and 100+ color choices (your mood board just got real).
Premium “feels”: European-engineered systems with luxury finishes and high-quality materials.
One-stop magic: Seamless integration with Matimco’s other products so your whole home speaks the same design language.
Full support: From consultation to 3D design, CAD drawings, production, installation and after-sales — basically, they hold your hand the entire way.
And it is not just for kitchens. It is also for wardrobes, vanities, countertops, wall panels, doors, windows — basically for every nook that deserves a glow-up.
From being the wood authority for six decades to now reimagining what modern Filipino homes can look like, Matimco proves that heritage and innovation can exist in the same space. They are about building a home that feels intentional, personal and forever stylish.