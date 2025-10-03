Where Wood Meets Modern Living

When you think of wood, you probably would not think of “sexy.” But that is where Matimco flips the script.

Long before the term “aesthetic” was coined, the pioneer in Philippine wood gaming has been adding a cozy, classic and Pinterest-inspired feel to Filipino homes since 1964.

After 60 years, the brand has expanded beyond lumber. Making living areas feel like you is the goal. Matimco has physically been a part of the houses of celebrities including Derek Ramsay, Pia Wurtzbach, Megan and Mikael Daez, Christine Jacob-Sandejas and Pia Wurtzbach – from doors and flooring to wall panels, stairs details and outdoor decks. It is likely that Matimco has touched your peg board if it has a homey yet social vibe.