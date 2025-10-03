Over a lunch conversation, someone recently asked me, “Where is the peace now?” as we discussed the recent national corruption issues, interjecting this with sharing what we were all picking up in the global world via social media.
The chaos is so loud. The extremes are louder in today’s transitional world where everyone is straddling two paradigms. One crumbling, the other not fully formed; the negative materialistic ego versus the hoped for better, just world; the spiritually awakened versus the total materialistic atheist. As someone who reads the energies of the times, I am always being asked now — how much longer will all this chaos go on? My answer: We are just really beginning!
Even the most seasoned astrologers are feeling the strain because of too much happening too fast and everywhere. It is pretty exciting but also difficult to make sense of everything.
This October is not gentle. The cosmic tides are in flux and the questions arise like whispers from our soul: Where is the peace? Where do we look for peace when everything is in turmoil?
There is fire in the full moon in Aries coming up this 17 October. Stillness in the fire of the boldest sign? Aries is all about bold beginnings and personal fire. But this is no ordinary full moon. Aries, ruled by Mars, ignites the warrior within us — assertive, individualistic, raw. And when the moon is full in this sign, emotional waves rise in tandem with primal instincts. We may feel an urgency to act, speak, react. The energy is fast and furious. The energies are confrontational – internal and external. (And no, it is not about how much coffee we drank this morning!)
So, let us watch ourselves even more carefully as words may wound, and emotions and desires surface in uncomfortable ways. More hidden truths coming out will piece through illusions that may make us angrier and fiercer. What to do? The challenge is to be present in the fire — and not to escape it.
So where do we find stillness during this fiery period coming up? I believe we have to reframe what peace means. There is a traditional belief where we have been misled to believe that peace is the absence of noise or conflict. But peace is not absence of conflict. Peace is presence. Peace is becoming aware in the fire. But the peace we seek now — the kind that endures — must be redefined.
Peace is not passive. It is not silence for the sake of comfort. Peace is the fierce, rooted stillness at the center of the storm. It is our soft exhale of the breath between reactions. It is the quiet discernment that allows us to respond rather than react. Peace is a choice. Every moment, every day.
When everything around us is shifting — when relationships are triggered, when old wounds surface — this is our spiritual training ground. The world will not offer us peace on a silver platter. We must cultivate it. We must become it. When I feel this angry, agitated Arian fire, the normal reaction is to move energy outward, argue, react and just move. Which we are seeing with more and more mass actions, groupspeak that is dynamic but also violent in some cases. Relationships are hyper and agitated and this can move both ways — doing dynamic things as a stand for positive change, but also warriors like energies being expressed.
I personally feel the energies so intensely. And my only way to manage this fire is to always move back into my breath. Checking this presence in my body movements. Breathing into my body to calm the mind and steady the agitated emotions. And yes, find a way to return to the Earth where Nature always holds the vibration of peace, unbothered by the drama of human affairs. Nature is constant. Nature is rhythm. And she will always remind us in her beauty.
Astrologically, the polarity of Aries and Libra becomes a guide, too. Aries the independent says, “Know thyself.” Libra, the sign of partnership replies, “Balance thyself.” The answer, then, lies in holding both — self-awareness and harmony with others. This October, that is our task. To hold the sacred flame of Aries without burning others with it. To walk with courage and grace.
We are the bridge between the worlds, between timelines and dimensions splitting between the higher and lower, between systems old and new. And as bridges, we must root ourselves in clarity. The Full Moon in Aries will illuminate what within us needs to be released — anger, ego, urgency. Let it go, not in avoidance, but in conscious offering. Burn it as prayer.
Let October be a time of spiritual maturity. Choose presence over panic. Kindness over chaos. Action over avoidance. The path to peace is not somewhere “out there.” It begins now, here, within. Just take that deep breath repeatedly. Because we must find this peace in ourselves, so too do we weave it into the world. In the sacred mess happening all around us, the peace is not lost — it is waiting to be remembered.