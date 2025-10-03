Where is the Peace?

So where do we find stillness during this fiery period coming up? I believe we have to reframe what peace means. There is a traditional belief where we have been misled to believe that peace is the absence of noise or conflict. But peace is not absence of conflict. Peace is presence. Peace is becoming aware in the fire. But the peace we seek now — the kind that endures — must be redefined.

Peace is not passive. It is not silence for the sake of comfort. Peace is the fierce, rooted stillness at the center of the storm. It is our soft exhale of the breath between reactions. It is the quiet discernment that allows us to respond rather than react. Peace is a choice. Every moment, every day.

When everything around us is shifting — when relationships are triggered, when old wounds surface — this is our spiritual training ground. The world will not offer us peace on a silver platter. We must cultivate it. We must become it. When I feel this angry, agitated Arian fire, the normal reaction is to move energy outward, argue, react and just move. Which we are seeing with more and more mass actions, groupspeak that is dynamic but also violent in some cases. Relationships are hyper and agitated and this can move both ways — doing dynamic things as a stand for positive change, but also warriors like energies being expressed.

I personally feel the energies so intensely. And my only way to manage this fire is to always move back into my breath. Checking this presence in my body movements. Breathing into my body to calm the mind and steady the agitated emotions. And yes, find a way to return to the Earth where Nature always holds the vibration of peace, unbothered by the drama of human affairs. Nature is constant. Nature is rhythm. And she will always remind us in her beauty.

Astrologically, the polarity of Aries and Libra becomes a guide, too. Aries the independent says, “Know thyself.” Libra, the sign of partnership replies, “Balance thyself.” The answer, then, lies in holding both — self-awareness and harmony with others. This October, that is our task. To hold the sacred flame of Aries without burning others with it. To walk with courage and grace.

We are the bridge between the worlds, between timelines and dimensions splitting between the higher and lower, between systems old and new. And as bridges, we must root ourselves in clarity. The Full Moon in Aries will illuminate what within us needs to be released — anger, ego, urgency. Let it go, not in avoidance, but in conscious offering. Burn it as prayer.

Let October be a time of spiritual maturity. Choose presence over panic. Kindness over chaos. Action over avoidance. The path to peace is not somewhere “out there.” It begins now, here, within. Just take that deep breath repeatedly. Because we must find this peace in ourselves, so too do we weave it into the world. In the sacred mess happening all around us, the peace is not lost — it is waiting to be remembered.