Vice Ganda on being called ‘sir’ or ‘ma’am’

In a candid moment on ItsShowtime, comedian-host Vice Ganda addressed the way people refer to him, clarifying that he’s completely comfortable being called either sir or ma’am.

“I am okay to be called a sir. Actually, once and for all, let’s normalize me being called sir… Pero puwede rin akong ma’am ha? Okay rin ako sa ma’am,” Vice shared, emphasizing that it should no longer be a point of mockery but rather a matter of respect and acceptance.

With his signature wit, Vice reminded viewers that gender expressions should never be the punchline, but celebrated as part of one’s identity.