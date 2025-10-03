US recognizes Phl’s anti-human trafficking efforts — PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday expressed elation and renewed commitment following the United States’ recognition of the Philippines' sustained progress in combating human trafficking, as reflected in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report released by the U.S. Department of State.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Philippines maintained its Tier 1 status—the highest classification in the TIP Report—signifying the country's full compliance with the minimum international standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

PNP Acting Chief Police Lieutenant General Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the recognition will serve as motivation for the police force to further intensify efforts to eradicate trafficking, especially in the digital and cross-border spheres.

“The U.S. report is not only an affirmation of our progress, it also challenges us to do more. We cannot afford to be complacent,” Nartatez said.

“Your PNP will continue to strengthen its capabilities, build stronger partnerships, and push harder to ensure that traffickers are stopped and victims are protected,” he added.

Online scam hubs, POGOs

The report particularly highlighted the Philippines’ increased efforts against large-scale trafficking operations tied to online scam hubs, including the revocation of licenses of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) that had been used as a cover for trafficking and forced labor.

Nartatez said this development aligns with the anti-trafficking directive of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” R. Marcos Jr. and the leadership of Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who have both emphasized a whole-of-nation approach in combating trafficking.

According to the PNP, two specialized units—the Women and Children Protection Center (WCPC) and the Anti-Cybercrime Group (ACG)—continue to play vital roles in identifying, rescuing, and protecting victims.

The WCPC has been conducting nationwide rescue operations in partnership with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) to protect victims of sexual exploitation, child trafficking, and forced labor.

Meanwhile, the ACG has ramped up its cyber-patrol and digital investigation operations, focusing on dismantling online trafficking networks, especially those targeting minors for sexual exploitation.

These joint efforts have led to the rescue of hundreds of victims and the arrest of traffickers over the past year, underscoring the PNP’s commitment to ending exploitation across all platforms.

“The fight against human trafficking is a fight for human dignity. The PNP remains fully committed to safeguarding every Filipino from exploitation and abuse,” Nartatez stressed.

While grateful for international recognition, the PNP emphasized that much work remains to be done. The agency vowed to continue enhancing training, inter-agency coordination, and community-based approaches to prevent trafficking before it begins.

The Tier 1 ranking comes as the Philippines continues to face regional challenges in trafficking enforcement, particularly in the digital realm and in cross-border labor migration.

The PNP's latest efforts form part of a broader, coordinated national strategy—one that puts victim protection, prevention, and prosecution at the core of the country’s anti-trafficking agenda.