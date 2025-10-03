Toyota weaves Woven City into everyday life

Toyota has opened the doors to Woven City, a real-world town built to test the future of mobility. The launch took place in Susono City, Shizuoka, and it marks the project’s shift from concept to daily life with people actually moving in. Toyota and Woven by Toyota say this is now a living test course and a big step in the company’s shift from automaker to mobility company.

The idea is to bring in builders and thinkers. Let them try things with real residents. Learn fast. Toyota calls the builders “Inventors.” They include startups, big companies, researchers, entrepreneurs, and creators who will develop and test services inside the city.

The plan leans on Toyota’s strength in manufacturing, Woven by Toyota’s software know-how, and the unique skills of each inventor to create “Kakezan,” a kind of multiplication where new ideas combine to form something more useful.