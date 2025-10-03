Tondo sting ops yield P74K shabu

Police arrested an ice cream vendor suspected of selling illegal drugs during a buy-bust operation in Tondo early Wednesday morning.

The suspect was identified as Ariel Bongue, who was apprehended by the Manila Police District-PS 1 (Station Anti-Illegal Drug Unit) at about 1:25 a.m. on 1 October 2025 along C.P. Garcia Street near Chesa Street.

The operation was launched after police received information and conducted a test buy against the suspect. An undercover police asset bought drugs from Bongue, and police moved in to make the arrest after the exchange was completed.

The suspect did not resist arrest.

Seized from Bongue were four heat-sealed plastic sachets containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu. The illegal drugs had a total gross weight of 11 grams with an estimated standard drug price value of P74,800.

Bongue is currently detained at the MPD PS 1 and is set to face charges at the Manila City Prosecutor’s Office for violation of Section 5 and Section 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.