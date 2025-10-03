TaskUs opens 11th site in Las Piñas

Leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience for the world’s most innovative companies, TaskUs, formally opened its 11th site in Las Piñas City, creating new jobs for Las Piñeros and generating revenues for the local government.

The new site, named “Hiraya,” an ancient Filipino word meaning “the fruit of one's hopes, dreams, and aspirations,” was inaugurated on Friday in time for TaskUs’ 17th anniversary. The expansion strengthens the firm’s footprint in the Philippines while addressing the increasing global demand for outsourced digital services.

“One of the key decision criteria in choosing Las Piñas City as the location for our new site was our ‘People-First’ ethos,” said Dean Van Ormer, senior vice president for Southeast Asia at TaskUs.

Hiraya is designed as a versatile, multilingual operations center where teammates will support global clients in Customer Service, Sales, Technical Support, Non-Voice Operations, and Content Moderation.

Currently, the site employs 700 teammates, with plans to grow the workforce to 1,500 by the end of 2025.

“Eighty percent of our Alabang-area teammates reside in the city or its immediate vicinity, and with access to major thoroughfares, proximity to Metro Manila, and the upcoming LRT-1 extension line, this site will eliminate lengthy commute times. Plus, with 14 colleges and universities nearby, our investment here will provide employment opportunities to a highly educated talent pool,” Ormer said.

Al Sese, vice president of operations at TaskUs, noted that Hiraya is the company’s first site with a Filipino theme, blending traditional design elements with modern facilities. These include a daycare center, dedicated rooms for new mothers, 24/7 clinic access, spaces for wellness and resiliency coaching, a gym, and a cafeteria.

“True to its name, Hiraya is the manifestation of our vision of a workspace where our teammates are not only excited to come every day but can also build their careers,” Sese added.

TaskUs, which began in a single-room office in Cavite in 2008, now operates 11 sites in the Philippines with more than 35,000 teammates. The company has been recognized as a Great Place to Work in the Philippines for three consecutive years and has earned Platinum Reaccreditation from Investors in People.