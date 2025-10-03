‘Tails’ of success

With Halloween and Christmas just around the corner, many people are now thinking not only of costumes for themselves, but for their furry friends as well.

From Chuckie of Child’s Play to Harry Potter, e-commerce sites are chock-full of quirky costumes from “pawrents” to pets.

Beyond being “cute,” Camille Pueyo’s Boop MNL pets clothing brand, however, pushes for a higher cause.

“Our brand is unique because we really are hands-on in preparing the materials, so from sourcing to making them to selling them, we’re always a part of the process. We also put an importance on sustainability,” Pueyo told DAILY TRIBUNE at the recent ArteFino arts and culture fair in Makati City.

“So we have products that use upcycled textile waste products that contain infused plastic from ocean cleanups,” she shared. “We also support animal rescue groups. So it’s not just for the sake of accessorizing your pet, but we also bring meaning to it.”

The brand celebrates its first anniversary since it was founded September last year.

“We love pets and back then, we were looking for the perfect accessory for our dog, so we thought, why not make it?” Pueyo explained what motivated her and her team to come up with the brand, which can be found in the sustainable shop chain Frankie General Store apart from the label’s own Instagram page.

Although the brand name sounds like popular cartoon Betty Boop, it actually has a deeper meaning to it, said Pueyo.

“When you touch the nose of your dog, it’s called ‘boop,’ so we like doing that, too,” she beamed.

Moreover, Pueyo clarified that her dog is also not called “Boop.”

“She’s a mini dachshund… Her name is Belle.”

Like Belle, Pueyo thinks one’s pet — whether a dog, cat, iguana, chameleon, rabbit, hamster or the like — would look like a star wearing the brand’s signature silhouette, The Flower, which can easily be put and taken out of the pet’s neck. Because like in clothes for humans, Pueyo believes pets, too, deserve to wear something comfortable — not only something cute and funny.

“Although they’re for pets, I believe pets are an important part of the family.”