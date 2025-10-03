Strengthened inter-agency initiative to curb illegal recruitment, human trafficking launched

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday announced a strengthened government initiative to combat illegal recruitment and human trafficking, highlighting a newly signed Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) among key agencies and local government units.

The President’s announcement was made during the distribution of AKSYON Fund Assistance (Agarang Kalinga at Saklolo sa mga OFWs na Nangangailangan) to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) and their families in San Fernando City, Pampanga.

“Sa ilalim ng kasunduang ito, magpapatupad ang mga kasaping ahensya, katuwang ang lokal na pamahalaan ng Pampanga, ng mga programa laban sa illegal recruitment at human trafficking (Under this agreement, the participating agencies, in partnership with the local government of Pampanga, will implement programs against illegal recruitment and human trafficking),” Marcos said in his speech.

The agreement brings together several national agencies to tighten coordination, streamline protective measures, and improve response systems for OFWs and aspiring migrant workers.

Among the signatories to the MOA are the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW), the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), and the Provincial and local governments of Pampanga

Marcos emphasized that the initiative will not only prevent exploitation but also ensure that victims are assisted and offenders are held accountable.

“Magsilbi tayong solusyon, hindi dagdag na pampahirap,” the President urged the agencies, reminding them to perform their duties with compassion, integrity, and efficiency.

The President once again paid tribute to OFWs, recognizing them as the backbone of the Philippine economy and a source of national pride.

“Hindi matutumbasan ng anumang salita ang aming pasasalamat sa inyong sakripisyo, sa inyong pagmamahal sa inyong mga pamilya, sa inyong mga kababayan, at sa inyong minamahal na Republika ng Pilipinas (No words can fully express our gratitude for your sacrifices, your love for your families, for your fellow Filipinos, and for your beloved Republic of the Philippines),” Marcos said.

He assured the OFW community that the government will continue to provide comprehensive support, both at home and abroad, to protect their rights and ensure their well-being.

The event also saw the distribution of AKSYON Fund Assistance, aimed at providing immediate aid to distressed OFWs and their families.

The fund is part of the government’s broader effort to deliver responsive and timely help to Filipinos working overseas.

The new inter-agency collaboration marks another milestone in the Marcos administration’s pledge to uphold the dignity and safety of every Filipino, especially those who leave the country in search of a better future.