Sotto on Imee leaving Senate GC: Everybody is entitled to their own opinion

Senate President Vicente "Tito" Sotto III said everybody is entitled to their own opinion after Senator Imee Marcos left the Senators' group chat on Thursday.

Marcos said she left their group chat after "unproductive exchanges" that had turned into personal attacks instead of discussions on legislative work.

The senator lamented the tone of the conversations, saying the chat had become a venue of "siraan" or infighting rather than unity.

In a message to reporters, Sotto said that while he does not monitor the all-senators' group chat, he clarified that he did not slander anyone.

"Wala din ako sinisiraan at inaapi (I do not slander nor oppress anyone). Some of us have already sent help in Cebu and other areas affected," he continued.

"So I am not [privy] to what and who she means. But then, everybody is entitled to his/her opinion," he added.

Marcos reportedly left the group chat after President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" Lacson took a swipe at her for raising confusion over whether the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee's probe into the anomalous flood control projects would continue.

Lacson quipped that Marcos should attend the Blue Ribbon Committee hearings, listen during sessions, and read the announcements in group chat to stay updated.