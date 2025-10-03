San Beda slams Lyceum, secures 2nd straight win

San Beda University boosted its chances of advancing into the next round after sweeping Lyceum of the Philippines University (LPU), 26-24, 25-18, 25-20, in Pool A of the 2025 Shakey’s Super League (SSL) Preseason Unity Cup on Friday at the Paco Arena.

The Lady Red Spikers rediscovered their fine form just in time after an opening set struggle to scoop their second straight victory in as many outings for the solo lead.

Angel Habacon fired 11 points off nine kills and two aces, while tallying five digs for the Mendiola-based squad.

“Our game plan was to just enjoy the game and compose ourselves,” Habacon said.

Janelle Bachar added eight points while Katie Molina and Chynna Castillo finished with seven points each for San Beda.

The Lady Red Spikers had a hard time shaking off the debuting Lady Pirates in the first set after Johna Dolorito forced an extension off a crosscourt hit.

Bachar quickly answered with a kill before Dolorito surrendered the set on an overcooked spike.

San Beda was in control from there.

“We kept reminding ourselves not to be too complacent, just play our game and stick to our system and this is the result we got,” Habacon added.

The Lady Red Spikers face a litmus test against four-peat-seeking National University in their last group stage assignment.

Janeth Tulang had 11 points while Joanne De Guzman got eight for the Lyceum.

Meanwhile, College of Saint Benilde got off to a good start after crushing listless San Sebastian College-Recoletos, 25-17, 25-20, 25-18, in Pool D.

Zam Nolasco made the most of her brief stint by blasting nine points from six kills and three kill blocks all in the first set before calling it a day for the Lady Blazers.

Camila Bartolome and Shekaina Lleses had seven points each while Rhea Densing and Mae Flores added six and five points, respectively, for the four-time NCAA champion CSB, which outgunned SSC-R in spikes, 44-30.

The Lady Stags absorbed a second straight setback, which put the team on the brink of elimination.