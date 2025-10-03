Rianne storms into contention

Rianne Malixi lit up the fairways of Singapore on Friday, storming into contention in the third round of the 31st Espirito Santo Trophy at Tanah Merah Golf Club.

The 18-year-old Duke standout was flawless — playing bogey-free and rolling in five birdies en route to a dazzling 5-under-par 67. She set the tone early with a birdie on the opening hole, picked up steam with two more on 8 and 15, and then capped her round in style with back-to-back birdies that sent a clear message: she’s gunning for the crown.

For Malixi, already the proud owner of the US Women’s Amateur and US Girls’ titles, the prospect of adding the Espirito Santo individual trophy could mark another defining moment in her young but glittering career.

The Filipina star is tied with Japan’s Aira Nagsawa on identical 7-under, a stroke behind China’s Ying Xu who carded a 68.

It wasn’t a one-woman show for the Philippines either — teammates Junia Gabasa and Grace Quintanilla kept the tricolor shining bright with strong rounds of 70 and 71.

The Filipinas sit on joint 12th on 2-under, 15 shots off South Korea. The team is hoping to surpass the eighth place finish of Dottie Ardina, Chihiro Ikeda, and Mia Piccio in Buenos Aires, Argentina in 2010.