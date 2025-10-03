Ramos finishes 9th in world tilt

The Philippines campaign is off to a slow start as Rosegie Ramos finished ninth in the women’s 48-kilogram event of the IWF World Weightlifting Championships in Forde, Norway on Friday.

The 21-year-old lifter from Zamboanga City posted 80 kgs in snatch and 96 kgs in clean and jerk for a total of 196 kgs that sent her out of the medal podium.

Reigning champion Ri Song Gum of North Korea retained her crown as she dominated with 91 kgs in snatch, 122 kgs in clean and jerk for a commanding total of 213 kgs.

Chanu Saikhom Mirabai of Indonesia grabbed the silver medal with 84 kgs in snatch and 115 kgs in clean and jerk for a total lift of 199 kgs while Tanyathon Sukcharoen of Thailand settled for bronze with 88 kgs in snatch 110 kgs in clean and jerk for a total lift of 198 kgs.

The victories of Mirabai and Sukcharoen could be bad news to the Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas as Ramos could see them again in the 33rd Southeast Asian Games in Thailand this December.

Still, everything’s not lost for the small Filipino delegation as it still has four more entries in the world’s most prestigious weightlifting competition outside the Summer Olympics.

Fernando Agad Jr. is competing in the men’s 60-kg event at press time while Albert Ian delos Santos and two-time Olympian Elreen Ando will see action on Monday in the men’s 71-kg and women’s 63-kg events, respectively.

Former SEA Games medalist Kristel Macrohon will be the last Filipino lifter to compete as she joins the women’s 69-kg event on Wednesday.