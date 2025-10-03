LIFE
Queen CJ unveils Miss Grand International’s 5th crown
Radiant in full Thai tradition, Queen CJ captivated audiences as she revealed the 5th Miss Grand International crown—a dazzling emblem set to define the pageant’s 2025–2027 reign.
Dressed in Thee-Si Couture, with makeup by Natpakorn Hansri and hair styled by Korawat Yardfung, CJ embodied elegance and cultural pride as she presented the crown, a true symbol of beauty, power, and legacy.
The unveiling marked a new chapter for Miss Grand International, promising grander experiences for the queens who will soon wear this jewel of honor.