PNP jails 9 Koreans over online gambling

The Philippine National Police (PNP) confirmed Friday the arrest of nine Korean nationals in Cebu City on charges of illegal detention and alleged involvement in illegal online gambling. Five of the suspects are subjects of Interpol Red Notices.

Acting PNP chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the operation highlights the police force’s commitment to upholding the rule of law.

“The apprehension of these nine foreign nationals—five with Interpol Red Notices—sends a clear message that no one, whether local or foreign, is above the law,” Nartatez said.

“This case highlights the value of intelligence-driven operations and strong community cooperation,” he added.

The investigation began with a complaint filed on 8 August 2025, by an employee who alleged he was illegally detained and denied his salary for nearly two months.

The Regional Special Project Unit (RSPU) 7 validated the report, which led to the issuance of arrest warrants on 23 September by Judge James Stewart Ramon E. Himalaloan of the Regional Trial Court Branch 7 in Cebu City.

Some of the suspects were denied bail, while others were granted bail set at P120,000 each.

An additional complaint was filed on 2 October against the same nine suspects for alleged violations related to illegal online gambling operations, specifically Presidential Decree 1602 in relation to the Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012 (Republic Act 10175).

Five suspects are currently held at the RSPU 7 Custodial Facility, while the remaining four are detained at the Cebu City Custodial Facility pending further legal proceedings.

PNP spokesperson PBGEN Randulf Tuaño reiterated the police commitment to pursuing criminals “regardless of nationality” and upholding public safety.

“This proves that informed and vigilant citizens are law enforcement’s strongest allies,” Tuaño said. “Active community participation helps prevent crime and ensures justice is served without delay.”

He added that the arrests align with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s directive to intensify the national campaign against crime and ensure public safety.