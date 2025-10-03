PNP foils selling of P15.5M worth of DSWD-marked relief in Manila 

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday said it has uncovered and shut down a P15.5-million scam involving the illegal sale of government relief goods, following a successful overnight raid in Tondo, Manila.

The operation was carried out by the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-National Capital Region (CIDG-NCR) Special Operations Team in coordination with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), around on October 2 to 4:30 a.m. on October 3.

Authorities arrested a female suspect identified only as “Janice” for allegedly attempting to sell 6,000 boxes of “DSWD Family Kits,” all clearly marked “Not for Sale.”

PNP Acting Chief P/LtGen. Jose Melencio Nartatez said the seized goods have an estimated market value of P15,520,000 and were meant for distribution to disaster-affected communities.

Nartatez also warned the PNP “will never tolerate individuals or groups who exploit calamity victims for personal gain.”

“Relief goods are sacred lifelines during crises. Selling or misusing them is illegal, and we will make sure those responsible face the full force of the law,” he added.

The DSWD, in a separate statement, clarified that the warehouse and goods involved had no official connection to the agency.

It further condemned the unauthorized use of its logo and pledged to assist in the investigation and pursue legal charges.

PNP spokesperson P/BGen. Randulf Tuaño underscored the operation as a testament to the government’s commitment to rooting out corruption and protecting vulnerable sectors of society.

“This operation is a reminder that our law enforcement agencies remain vigilant against profiteering schemes that prey on Filipinos in need,” Tuaño said.

“The PNP, alongside partner agencies, will continue to dismantle these exploitative networks.”

Tuaño said the raid follows President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.'s directive to intensify the government’s crackdown on corruption and misuse of public resources.

He noted that investigations are ongoing to determine other personalities involved in the illegal operation.

The PNP vowed to continue pursuing individuals or groups who attempt to profit from government assistance, reminding the public that exploiting relief efforts will not go unpunished.