Phl ranking vs human trafficking elates PNP

The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Friday expressed elation and renewed commitment following the United States’ recognition of the Philippines’ sustained progress in combating human trafficking, as reflected in the 2025 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report released by the US Department of State.

For the 10th consecutive year, the Philippines maintained its Tier 1 status — the highest classification in the TIP Report — signifying the country’s full compliance with the minimum international standards for the elimination of human trafficking.

PNP Acting Chief Police Lt. Gen. Jose Melencio Nartatez Jr. said the recognition will serve as motivation for the police force to further intensify its efforts to eradicate trafficking, especially in the digital and cross-border spheres.

“The US report is not only an affirmation of our progress, it also challenges us to do more. We cannot afford to be complacent,” Nartatez said.

“Your PNP will continue to strengthen its capabilities, build stronger partnerships, and push harder to ensure that traffickers are stopped and victims are protected,” he added.

Online scam hubs, POGOs

The report particularly highlighted the Philippines’ increased efforts against large-scale trafficking tied to online scam hubs, including the revocation of the licenses of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators that had been used as a cover for trafficking and forced labor.

Nartatez said this development aligns with the anti-trafficking directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the leadership of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla, who have both emphasized a whole-of-nation approach in combating trafficking.