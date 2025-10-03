Philippines to chair ASEAN Smart Cities Network in 2026

The Philippines is set to assume a vital regional leadership role in 2026 as the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) takes over the chairmanship of the ASEAN Smart Cities Network (ASCN).

The chairmanship was formally transferred on September 9 by Malaysia’s Deputy Secretary-General Mohd Hazli Bin Ahmad Adnan to DILG Undersecretary Marlo L. Iringan, signaling the country’s strengthened commitment to leading smart, resilient, and people-centered urbanization in Southeast Asia.

During the 8th ASCN Annual Meeting, Iringan emphasized that the concept of a smart community goes beyond installing advanced technology. “Being a smart and sustainable community is not just about high-tech infrastructure, but also about fostering a sense of community, creativity, and resilience among its citizens,” he said.

He added that accountable and efficient local governance must remain the core of smart city development, highlighting projects such as Manila’s Command City Upgrade and e-Government Service, and Davao’s Converged Command Center and Control.

The Philippines also underscored initiatives aligned with its Bagong Pilipinas mandate:

LGU Accountability: The inclusion of Cauayan City in 2025 showcases the government’s drive to adopt smart governance standards across all local government units.

Global Best Practices: Cebu’s Automated Citywide Traffic Control and Bus Rapid Transit System, along with Davao’s Intelligent Transportation and Security initiatives, stand as concrete models of modernization.

Nationwide Smart Governance: Through the DRIVEN Program with the World Bank, the DILG is laying the foundation for the Philippine Smart Local Governments (PSLG) platform, which integrates digital governance, sustainable infrastructure, and citizen-driven innovation.

“These projects demonstrate that smart cities are not an abstract idea,” Iringan said. “They are real solutions that improve daily life—faster services, safer streets, more efficient mobility, and stronger resilience.”

Established in 2018 in Singapore, the ASCN connects 35 cities across Southeast Asia to develop innovative and sustainable responses to urban challenges. With the Philippines at the helm, the DILG is expected to strengthen collaboration and place Filipino LGUs at the forefront of regional initiatives for modern urban governance, climate resilience, and improved quality of life.