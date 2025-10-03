PCG-Western Visayas sends relief to Cebu quake victims

ILOILO CITY — The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) District Western Visayas has dispatched relief assistance to communities affected by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake that struck Cebu on 30 September.

The mission involved personnel from PCG-Western Visayas, the Operations Control (OpCon) units, Coast Guard Auxiliary District Western Visayas, and other partner agencies. They oversaw the loading of relief goods onto the BRP Corregidor (AE-891), the vessel designated to transport aid to quake-hit areas.

The supplies, contributed by local stakeholders, volunteers, and civic organizations, included boxes of drinking water, canned goods, clothing, and instant noodles. The items are intended to provide immediate relief to families whose homes were damaged and whose livelihoods were disrupted by the tremor.

According to PCG-Western Visayas, the mission aims not only to deliver material aid but also to restore hope and resilience among the affected communities.

The relief operation forms part of a larger nationwide response following the Cebu earthquake, which was felt across the Visayas and prompted precautionary measures in neighboring provinces, including Iloilo. Authorities continue to coordinate with local government units, the Philippine Navy, and volunteer groups to ensure timely delivery and distribution of aid.

Residents in the quake-affected areas of Cebu are expected to begin receiving the relief packages within days of the ship’s arrival, as PCG personnel assist local authorities in organizing distribution points.