Patterns of a modernist mind

Saguil’s creative journey was forged through discipline and curiosity. Spending decades in Saint Germain des Prés, Paris, she lived a life devoted to practice, connecting with luminaries like Waldermar George, Gérard Dufaud, and Matisse, yet always maintaining a signature style that is unmistakably hers. The exhibition showcases how these years of immersion and dialogue translated into works that pulse with rhythm, cosmic energy and emotion.

Visitors trace her evolution from her early studies at the University of the Philippines College of Fine Arts to her late, experimental works. Some pieces nod to Picasso and Matisse, but most soar in directions entirely her own. Lines, dots and color fields collide in compositions that feel alive, drawing viewers into a meditation on space, time, and creative freedom. Every brushstroke and swirl invites reflection, as if the universe itself had been captured on canvas.