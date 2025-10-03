‘Paolo’ strengthens into typhoon, lashes N. Luzon

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) has confirmed that severe tropical storm “Paolo,” with international name Matmo, has intensified into a typhoon while inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

As of Friday, Paolo has forced the raising of Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 4 in some parts of Northern Luzon and Aurora, bringing with it violent winds and the threat of severe damage.

Paolo is packing powerful winds and torrential rains as it barrels toward the eastern seaboard of Luzon. PAGASA has warned of widespread flooding, landslides and storm surges that could reach up to three meters along coastal areas.

The typhoon is expected to remain inside PAR until Saturday, with its impacts likely to linger over Northern Luzon even longer.

Local governments and disaster risk reduction councils across affected provinces are now on red alert, advising residents in coastal and low-lying areas to prepare for possible pre-emptive evacuations. Authorities continue to urge the public to avoid shorelines, stay out of flood-prone zones, and monitor official advisories.

In Aurora, the Philippine Army has already deployed the 91st Infantry “Sinagtala” Battalion under the 7th Infantry “Kaugnay” Division.

Troops are coordinating closely with barangay officials and local government units, conducting monitoring operations, and preparing to carry out rescue and relief missions when necessary. The battalion headquarters is also fully integrated with the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office in Baler, working alongside the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, Coast Guard and other agencies at the Emergency Operations Center.

Baguio City has also been placed under red alert by its Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.

All barangay emergency teams and health responders have been activated, supported by a virtual operations center to speed up communication with responders on the ground.

Residents and tourists in the city have been urged to remain indoors and alert.

In Bontoc, Mountain Province, the local disaster office also raised red alert status, mobilizing councils and volunteers to respond to possible landslides and flooding.

Meanwhile in Aurora, the Bureau of Fire Protection is conducting roving patrols and closely monitoring water levels in flood-prone areas.

Firefighters have also been tapped to assist in relief distribution and are on standby for fire, rescue, and medical emergencies.

Despite worsening weather conditions, authorities said that all major roads in the province remain passable as of Friday.

With Paolo expected to continue lashing Northern Luzon until the weekend, authorities are reminding the public to remain vigilant, heed evacuation orders when necessary, and prioritize safety.