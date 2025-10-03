‘Paolo’ now a typhoon, Signal No. 4 up in N. Luzon, Aurora

The DOST-PAGASA has reported that Severe Tropical Storm Paolo, with international name Matmo, has intensified to Signal No. 4 and is now considered a typhoon while remaining inside the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR).

In a recent advisory, the agency cited that they are raising the status to Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) No. 4 in some parts of Northern Luzon and Aurora due to strong winds and the severe effects of the typhoon.

The typhoon has recorded strong sustained winds and continues to move toward the eastern part of Luzon, with DOST-PAGASA expecting heavy rain, flooding, landslides, and storm surges in coastal areas, potentially reaching three meters high.

Local governments and disaster risk reduction offices continue to advise residents to avoid coastal and low-lying areas to prevent flooding, stay alert for possible preemptive evacuations, and follow the advice of authorities.

The agency said that Paolo will remain inside the country’s PAR until Saturday and is expected to cause damage to infrastructure, livelihoods, and the safety of residents in affected areas.

The public is advised to continue monitoring official bulletins from DOST-PAGASA for the latest updates regarding Typhoon Paolo.