Pampanga’s Aeta communities get cash aid, carabaos, farm equipment 

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. led the distribution of carabaos, farm implements, and financial assistance to members of Aeta communities in Barangay Planas, Porac, Pampanga, as part of the government’s continuing efforts to uplift Indigenous Peoples (IPs) and support agricultural development in rural areas.

Speaking at the Katutubo Village Covered Court, the President emphasized the government's commitment to improving the quality of life for marginalized communities, especially indigenous farmers.

“Hindi lang ito isang programa. Ito ay bahagi ng mas malawak na layunin na mabigyan kayo ng ginhawa at pagkakakitaan (This is not just a program. This is part of our expanded goals to provide convenience and profit to you),” Marcos said to a cheering crowd of beneficiaries and local officials.

During the event, 127 Aeta beneficiaries received carabaos and essential farm tools, aimed at easing the burden of manual labor and improving productivity.

Despite modern mechanization, the President noted that carabaos remain indispensable in Filipino farming.

“Marami na tayong makinarya, pero hindi talaga nawawala ang halaga ng kalabaw sa pagsasaka natin (We have a lot of machineries, but the value of carabaos in farming remains),” he said.

In addition to the farming support, nearly 1,200 residents from Barangays Planas and Camias received P10,000 each in cash aid from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

The President acknowledged DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian for the department's quick response during recent natural disasters and its continuing support for vulnerable sectors.

The event was attended by Pampanga Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda and former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, who announced that land titles would soon be granted to Aeta residents.

Marcos underscored that this is only the beginning of sustained government assistance. He assured the community that the administration is constantly working to provide long-term solutions for employment, livelihood, and food security.

The distribution is part of a broader national agenda to boost agricultural productivity and empower indigenous groups through inclusive and sustainable development programs.