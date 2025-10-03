North holds off South, 26.5-21.5

STA. ROSA, Laguna — The storm came down hard at The Country Club on Friday. Rain lashed, winds howled, and typhoon “Paolo” turned the course into a battlefield. But through the gray skies and punishing weather, Team North never wavered.

With grit, poise, and a flair for the dramatic, the Luzon squad stormed to a 26.5–21.5 victory over Team South to capture the crown in the inaugural ICTSI North vs South Elite Junior PGT Championship — a Ryder Cup-style showdown that tested not just skill, but heart.

North seized control early in the week, thrashing South in the Four-ball matches, 8–4, before grinding out a narrow 6.5–5.5 win in Foursomes. That set the stage for Friday’s singles duels, where they needed just 10 wins to clinch the title.

They didn’t just get it done — they delivered in style, taking 11 matches and halving two more to seal the crown with room to spare.

And while the stat line looked convincing, the story of the day came down to moments of magic.

None bigger than Vito Sarines’ chip of a lifetime. Locked in a tense, all-square duel with South’s Ralph Batican, Sarines stood on the soggy 18th fairway with the match — and momentum — in the balance.

From 20 yards out, he clipped a delicate chip that skidded, rolled, and dropped into the cup for birdie. As the ball disappeared, the North camp erupted, knowing they had just witnessed a shot that would be remembered. It gave Sarines a 2-up win in the Boys’ 11–14 division and handed North a vital 24th point.

But the true clincher unfolded away from the spotlight. On the 15th green, Jakob Taruc calmly closed out Eric Jeon, 4&3, in Boys’ 15–18, pushing North past the 25-point finish line. Minutes later, Rafa Anciano completed a comeback 3&2 victory over Precious Zaragosa to add flourish, while Zach Villaroman halved his match to bring the final score to 26.5–21.5.

“It was teamwork and team dynamics. The players fought their hearts out,” said team captain’s representative Joey Anciano, who credited North’s fast start as the key. “The lead in Day 1 was very important — it gave us momentum. Day 2, we held firm. And on Day 3, they finished the job.”

South didn’t fold easily. The Vis-Min standouts clawed back with 11 singles wins of their own, led by Crista Miñoza and Tashanah Balangauan in the Girls’ 15–18 division, who both stayed unbeaten throughout the event.

But North’s depth proved decisive. From Halo Pangilinan’s 6&5 rout in Boys’ 7–10 to the Sarines twins Lisa and Mona sweeping Girls’ 11–14, every division produced heroes. Standouts like Mavis Espedido, Ronee Dungca, Jacob Casuga, Winter Serapio and the Sarines sisters all swept their matches across all three days.

Not even the storm could shake them.

By the time the last putts dropped, the rain no longer mattered. What began as a tight, rain-soaked duel ended in a celebration of youth, resilience, and the power of team spirit.