New Zealand commits NZ$5.2M to strengthen Philippines’ anti-extremism programs

New Zealand has extended its financial support for preventing violent extremism in the Philippines, committing an additional NZ$5.2 million to the Global Community Engagement and Resilience Fund (GCERF).

Foreign Minister Winston Peters announced the fresh contribution on 26 September during the GCERF Replenishment Campaign Event in New York. The new grant brings New Zealand’s total funding for GCERF’s work in the Philippines to NZ$8.2 million.

The additional five-year program will support community-based rehabilitation for returnees from extremist groups, victims, and their families. Initiatives include improved access to mental health services, economic opportunities for marginalized groups, and transparent transitional justice mechanisms.

Ahead of the New York event, the New Zealand Embassy in Manila and GCERF co-hosted a High-Level Dialogue on 4 September with Philippine government officials, civil society leaders, and members of the diplomatic community. The dialogue highlighted lessons from communities in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM), one of the areas most affected by violent extremism.

Peacebuilder Guiamel Alim of the Consortium of Bangsamoro Civil Society stressed the importance of international partners in supporting local communities.

“It is worth noting that the role of international development partners and the diplomatic communities are crucial in bringing peace and development in the BARMM,” Alim said. “There is a need to support programs addressing community-based needs similar to those being implemented by the partners of GCERF.”

Through GCERF, donor countries including New Zealand and Australia are funding organizations such as CBCS, ECOWEB, IDEALS, Initiatives for International Dialogue, Mahintana Foundation, Teach Peace Build Peace, and the Philippine Center for Islam and Democracy.

New Zealand Ambassador to the Philippines Dr. Catherine McIntosh underscored the importance of collaboration.

“Since 2020, New Zealand has been collaborating with GCERF on community-led initiatives aimed at supporting the peace process in Mindanao,” McIntosh said. “We remain steadfast in our commitment to strengthen collective resilience against violent extremism.”

Meanwhile, Undersecretary Isidro Purisima of the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity emphasized that partnerships remain key to sustaining peace.

“The success of the peace process depends on partnerships,” Purisima said. “GCERF helps bring these partnerships together—linking international support with national and local efforts to ensure peace is sustained, especially in the communities.”