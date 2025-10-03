NBI rescues victim, arrests two foreigners for illegal detention in Pasay

Two foreign nationals were arrested by the National Bureau of Investigation–National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) in Pasay City on 15 September 2025, for illegal detention.

The operation was launched after the NBI-NCR received a complaint against “alias Boss Yong” and others for allegedly detaining a man identified as Mr. Yi in a condominium hotel in Pasay City.

The complainant executed a sworn statement and provided screenshots of distress messages, pictures, and the victim’s location.

According to the complainant, the victim applied for an IT analyst job through Telegram in August 2025 and was accepted. However, the victim later discovered the group’s activities were illegal. When he attempted to resign, the boss and manager allegedly refused and threatened to kill him if he tried to escape.

Investigators traced the victim on the third floor of a building along Cuneta Avenue in Pasay. After coordinating with local police and the Department of Justice’s Office of the Prosecutor General, NBI-NCR agents moved to the target location.

Upon arrival, the agents coordinated with the building administrator before proceeding to Room 311, where the victim was reportedly being held against his will.

The operatives identified themselves, announced their purpose, and immediately recognized the victim from the photograph provided earlier. The victim identified the suspects as Do Yang Zhe and Hu Yong, who were arrested and informed of their constitutional rights.

The suspects were taken to the NBI-NCR office for standard booking procedures and later presented for inquest proceedings before the Pasay City Prosecution Office, DOJ, for violation of Article 267 of the Revised Penal Code (Illegal Detention).

NBI Director Jaime Santiago lauded the NBI-NCR team for their swift action and coordination, which led to the safe recovery of the victim and the arrest of the suspects.