NBI bares arrests in POGO-linked detention, illegal vape trade, soldier pension scam

The National Bureau of Investigation presents to the media three major accomplishments during a press conference in Pasay City on Friday, 3 October 2025. The first case involves two foreign nationals who illegally detained an employee after discovering their company's links to a former POGO. The suspects were caught during an entrapment operation in Pasay. In the same press conference, the NBI also shared the arrest of a Chinese national and his accomplice for selling illegal vape products in Manila. The last that was presented to the media was the capture of a scam group leader who defrauded investors—mostly retired soldiers—by misappropriating collected processing fees to both investors and borrowers. One complainant stated losing over P900,000. The suspect was apprehended during an entrapment operation at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City. JohnCarloMagallon

