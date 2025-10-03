NBI arrests woman behind illegal investment scheme targeting pensioners

The National Bureau of Investigation–National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) arrested Dominga Supnet Mejia on 30 September 2025, for allegedly operating an illegal investment scheme that defrauded pensioners and other individuals.

According to NBI Director Jaime Santiago, the operation was conducted following a complaint filed regarding the illegal scheme, which promised high returns but operated without the required license from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The complainant alleged that their lump-sum pension of ₱900,000 was handed over to Mejia, leaving only ₱120,000 with them. Attempts to recover the funds were unsuccessful, as the money was allegedly controlled by Mejia. Further investigation revealed that several other individuals were similarly defrauded by her group.

Mejia and her group reportedly recruited investors to finance loans for supposed retired soldiers, collecting processing fees but misappropriating the proceeds while providing only minimal returns to investors and borrowers.

Acting on the complaint, the NBI organized an entrapment operation at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City, where Mejia was arrested after allegedly receiving ₱1,000,000 in cash and a check from the complainant.

The SEC confirmed that DS Mejia Documents Facilitation Service is neither registered as a corporation nor a partnership and has no license to operate as a lending company or investment entity. Dominga Supnet Mejia has also not been issued any registration as a certified investment solicitor, broker-dealer, or compliance officer.

Mejia was presented for inquest proceedings before the Quezon City Office of the City Prosecutor for violations of R.A. No. 11765 (Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act), Article 315 of the Revised Penal Code (Swindling/Estafa), and Sections 8 and 28 of the Securities Regulation Act of R.A. No. 8799.

Santiago urged the public to exercise caution and verify the legitimacy of investment offers before entrusting their hard-earned money.