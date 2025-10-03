Napoles convicted of 13 money laundering counts in P10B scam

Businesswoman Janet Lim Napoles was convicted by the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 158 on Wednesday, 1 Oct. 2025, of 13 counts of money laundering in connection with the 2013 P10 billion Priority Development Assistance Fund (PDAF) scam.

Napoles, who was tagged as the mastermind of the multi-billion fund scam, was charged jointly and prosecuted by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) and the Department of Justice (DOJ).

The court sentenced Napoles to seven to 14 years of imprisonment for each count and ordered her to pay a fine of P94.15 million, adding the judgment of conviction may be subject to appeal.

This is the second conviction secured by the Anti-Money Laundering Council (AMLC) against Napoles in connection with the pork barrel scam following a 2024 decision of Manila RTC Branch 24.

The court explained in its decision that in the 2025 conviction, the Trial Court found that Napoles planned a scheme involving the creation of bogus non-government organizations (NGOs) to receive pork barrel funds for ghost projects.

It added, “By making it appear that the funds originated from legitimate sources, Napoles concealed its criminal origin—an act that fully satisfied the elements of money laundering under the Anti-Money Laundering Act of 2001, as amended.”

Napoles’ conviction comes as the AMLC steps up investigations into financial crimes amid ongoing flood control project controversies.

The decision of the court was welcomed by AMLC Executive Director Matthew M. David, calling it a demonstration of the agency’s pursuit of individuals who exploit the financial system to conceal corruption.

"This sends a strong message: those who abuse public funds will be held accountable," David said.

It also said the successful prosecution of the case emphasizes the power of inter-agency cooperation in dismantling complex financial schemes and reinforces the government's unified stance against corruption.

David said that, together with their partners, they continue to build momentum in holding accountable those who abuse public trust and divert resources meant for national development.