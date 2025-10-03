NAPOLCOM pushes weekend sessions amid case backlog

The National Police Commission (Napolcom) is accelerating the resolution of summary dismissal cases by scheduling Saturday sessions, commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan announced Friday.

Starting this weekend, Napolcom will hold continuous deliberations on pending cases at the Napolcom Building along EDSA and Quezon Avenue. Regional officials have the option to participate virtually via Zoom. Case drafts will be released at least five days in advance to allow for review.

Calinisan said the initiative is part of his standing order to achieve zero backlog of all pending cases by December 2025.

“This is part of our commitment to ensure accountability and integrity in the police service,” Calinisan stressed. “Justice delayed is justice denied, and we are determined to resolve all pending cases without further delay.”

The commissioner noted that upon his assumption into office, the agency faced a 25-year backlog of cases, with some dating back two decades.

“For people to believe in institutions of government, case resolutions must be quick,” Calinisan said. “We shall be eliminating all case backlog by yearend. Even if we have to hold En Banc Meetings on Saturdays to deliberate cases, then so be it.”