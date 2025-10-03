NAPOLCOM chief orders Saturday sessions to clear 25-year case backlog

To fast-track the resolution of summary dismissal (SD) cases, National Police Commission (NAPOLCOM) Commissioner Rafael Vicente Calinisan on Friday announced the conduct of continuous deliberations of pending cases, including sessions every Saturday starting 4 October.

The deliberations will be held at the NAPOLCOM Building, EDSA corner Quezon Avenue, Quezon City, with regional officials given the option to participate virtually via Zoom. Drafts of cases will be released at least five days in advance to provide ample time for review and comments.

Calinisan said the initiative is in line with his standing order to achieve zero backlog of all pending cases by December 2025.

“This is part of our commitment to ensure accountability and integrity in the police service. Justice delayed is justice denied, and we are determined to resolve all pending cases without further delay,” Calinisan stressed.

"Upon my assumption into office, the NAPOLCOM has a 25-year backlog of cases. We are still resolving cases dating from two decades ago. For people to believe in institutions of government, case resolutions must be quick. We shall be eliminating all case backlog by yearend. Even if we have to hold En Banc Meetings on Saturdays to deliberate cases, then so be it," he added.