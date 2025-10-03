Meralco Bolts charge forward with refreshed team logo to mark 15th year milestone

The Meralco Bolts are entering a historic season with a renewed identity and refreshed look as the franchise celebrates its 15th year in time for the Philippine Basketball Association’s 50th season.
The Bolts unveiled their new logo as a symbol to recharge, reenergize, and recommit to their team identity that is built on hard work, togetherness, fighting spirit, sportsmanship, and the pursuit of excellence.
To mark the milestone, the team is also set to debut new uniform designs, including a special black edition to commemorate PBA’s golden year.
The Bolts are on a mission to redeem the championship trophy in the upcoming Philippine Cup, parading its stacked lineup bannered by veterans Chris Newsome, Cliff Hodge, Chris Banchero, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, Anjo Caram, and Kyle Pascual.
Bolstering the team are Bong Quinto, Aaron Black, Jansen Rios, Toto Jose, together with young guns Brandon Bates, CJ Cansino, and Kurt Reyson
New and fresh talents will have to wait for their debut in the pro-league as first-round pick Jason Brickman and second-round pick Vince Magbuhos are still wrapping up their stints in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). Other draftees Ethan Galang, Ladis Lepalam, and Jeff Comia, on the other hand, are still in contention for roster spots.
CHARGING FOR EASL DOMINANCE
Meralco is not only gunning for Philippine domination this year as it is putting its best foot forward when it returns to the East Asia Super League (EASL) by acquiring the services of multi-decorated PBA imports Justin Brownlee and Rondae Hollis-Jefferson.
Brownlee and Hollis-Jefferson will be teaming up, too, with Puerto Rican Ismael Romero, a move that will bill the team as a formidable title contender in the regional competition.
The Bolts, the only PBA representative this year, is also exploring the idea of adding an Asian import in its roster for the champions league of professional basketball in East Asia.
Join the Meralco Bolts as they #ChargeForward into their 15th year in the PBA.
