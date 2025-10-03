Meralco Bolts charge forward with refreshed team logo to mark 15th year milestone

The Meralco Bolts are entering a historic season with a renewed identity and refreshed look as the franchise celebrates its 15th year in time for the Philippine Basketball Association’s 50th season.

The Bolts unveiled their new logo as a symbol to recharge, reenergize, and recommit to their team identity that is built on hard work, togetherness, fighting spirit, sportsmanship, and the pursuit of excellence.

To mark the milestone, the team is also set to debut new uniform designs, including a special black edition to commemorate PBA’s golden year.

The Bolts are on a mission to redeem the championship trophy in the upcoming Philippine Cup, parading its stacked lineup bannered by veterans Chris Newsome, Cliff Hodge, Chris Banchero, Raymond Almazan, Allein Maliksi, Anjo Caram, and Kyle Pascual.