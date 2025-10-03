Marcos inaugurates Pampanga milk plant to strengthen local dairy industry

SAN SIMON, Pampanga – President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday inaugurated the Farm Fresh Milk Plant at Global Aseana Business Park 2, a facility designed to strengthen the dairy industry and support agricultural development.

The event was attended by Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda, Vice Governor Dennis “Delta” Pineda, Farm Fresh CEO Shawn Pu, and Founder and Group CEO Loi Tuan Ee.

"This plant will open new opportunities, especially for our farmers and farm workers in the countryside," President Marcos said during the launch.

He added that the plant is expected to lessen the country’s dependence on imported milk while providing livelihood opportunities for farmers in Central Luzon. Marcos also toured the facility to inspect cleanliness and the quality of milk production.

Governor Pineda welcomed the development, citing its benefits for Pampanga’s economy. "This is a welcome development for Pampanga, bringing not just economic growth but also ensuring better nutrition for our communities and a brighter future for our farmers," she said.

The Farm Fresh Milk Plant forms part of the administration’s broader agenda for food security, reduced reliance on imported dairy products, and sustainable agricultural growth through the production of high-quality, locally sourced milk.

The facility is seen as a major step in bolstering the local dairy sector and supporting long-term agricultural sustainability in the region.