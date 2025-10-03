Marcos inaugurates farm milk plant, boosts Phl dairy self-sufficiency

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Friday inaugurated a state-of-the-art dairy processing facility in Pampanga, strengthening the Philippines’ push for self-sufficiency in milk production, reducing reliance on imports, and generating more jobs in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

The newly opened Farm Fresh Milk Inc. Plant, located at the Global Aseana Business Park 2 in San Simon, Pampanga, is expected to significantly bolster the country’s local dairy supply.

With a projected annual output of 32 million liters of pasteurized milk and 2.4 million liters of yogurt, the facility aims to meet both nutritional and economic needs nationwide.

In his speech, Marcos stressed the vital role of milk not only in public health but also in national economic growth.

“Hindi man palaging napapansin, ngunit napakahalaga ng gatas sa ating kalusugan at sa ating ekonomiya... Ang paglaki at pag-develop ng ating kabataan ay nakasalalay sa tamang nutrisyon, kabilang na (rito) ang galing sa gatas (Milk may not always get much attention, but it plays a vital role in our health and our economy... The growth and development of our youth depend on proper nutrition, which includes the nutrients found in milk),” the President said.

He also emphasized milk’s importance in the country’s food manufacturing sector, which relies on dairy for products like bread, desserts, and other delicacies.

Marcos acknowledged that the Philippine dairy industry has long been hampered by its dependence on imported milk and climate-related limitations.

The new plant, he said, addresses these challenges by providing modern, efficient processing capabilities and by creating sustainable income sources for dairy farmers in Pampanga and nearby provinces.

“None of this would have been possible without the consistent support of Farm Fresh in our collective aspiration to boost our local production of dairy products,” Marcos added.

“Through your efforts, more Filipino farmers and veterinarians can now have a more stable and dignified job.”

The President also reaffirmed his administration’s support for the Dairy Industry Development Program under Republic Act 7884, which has already distributed 1,042 local cattle and 275 dairy goats to 393 farmers nationwide. The program also provides loans, livestock, and training in dairy farm management and animal husbandry.

Farm Fresh Milk Inc. is a Philippine subsidiary of Malaysia’s leading dairy company, Farm Fresh Berhad, which invested P312.5 million in the 5,700-square-meter facility. The project is expected to attract more foreign investments into the Philippine dairy sector.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was led by President Marcos, alongside Malaysian Ambassador Dato’ Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino, Trade Secretary Ma. Cristina Roque, Special Assistant to the President, Frederick Go, Pampanga Governor Lilia Pineda, and key executives of Farm Fresh.

The President was also joined during the plant tour by 15 grade school students from San Pablo Elementary School.

The President highlighted the government’s Milk Feeding Program, jointly implemented by the Department of Education and the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

From July 2022 to June 2025, the program has distributed 19.35 million liters of locally produced milk, benefiting over 3.37 million children.

As the country aims to boost food security and self-reliance, the President called for continuous innovation and expansion in the dairy sector, ensuring that more communities benefit from locally produced, nutritious, and affordable dairy products.