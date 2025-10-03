Marcos delivers carabaos, cash aid, internet access to Aetas in Pampanga

PORAC, Pampanga – President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. reinforced his administration’s commitment to uplifting indigenous communities by personally delivering a comprehensive aid package to the Aeta community in Porac, Pampanga, on Friday. The initiative seeks to improve their quality of life and provide sustainable alternatives to street begging.

During his visit to Katutubo Village, Marcos led the turnover of 60 carabaos and 30 carabao-drawn carts to Aeta families under the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s (DSWD) Pag-abot Program.

Each of the 1,200 beneficiaries also received P10,000 in financial assistance to help boost local livelihoods and provide immediate economic relief.

"This is part of our broader, ongoing commitment," President Marcos said. "We aim to address your needs, alleviate hardships, and ensure you no longer worry about providing for your families. The government is here to support you."

The Pag-abot Program extends support services such as financial aid, transportation assistance, temporary shelter, livelihood opportunities, and psychosocial support to aid reintegration.

Beyond immediate aid, the program promotes sustainable agriculture by equipping families with tools for land preparation, goods transport, and daily farming activities.

Highlighting education and connectivity, Marcos also distributed Brigada backpacks to students at Katutubo Village Elementary School and turned over two Starlink units to improve internet access in the community.

So far, 127 Aeta beneficiaries in Porac have been successfully reintegrated through the Pag-abot Program. The community, primarily reliant on farming, continues to face challenges such as poor road access and limited basic services.

Pampanga Governor Lilia “Nanay” Pineda said, “We are committed to supporting our Aeta communities by working hand-in-hand with national agencies and local stakeholders to ensure sustainable and inclusive development.”