Maldives gains voice in MNL

Philippine Hotel Owners Association executive director Benito C. Bengzon Jr. was recently appointed Honorary Consul of the Republic of Maldives in Manila.

His appointment paper was signed by Maldives Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdulla Khaleel, which was thereafter transmitted to the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Bengzon brings with him 40 years of work experience in tourism and hospitality with stints in the government and the private sector.

Prior to joining PHOA, he was undersecretary for Tourism Development at the Department of Tourism where he handled planning, policy formulation, bilateral negotiations, and market development.

He was a member of the Philippine Air Panel which successfully negotiated the Philippines-Maldives Air Agreement in April 2018. He also attended the United Nations World Tourism Organization Asia Pacific Executive Training Program on Tourism Policy and Strategy in Maldives in May 2008.

In his current role with PHOA, Bengzon oversees the preparation and implementation of the association’s strategic plans and programs. He specifically addresses policy issues and concerns that impact on the operations of the association’s 221 member hotels and resorts around the country.

As the Honorary Consul of Maldives, Bengzon is responsible for assisting Maldivians in the country, facilitatingtrade and investments, and promoting two-way tourism and cultural exchange.

Maldives is an archipelago in the Indian Ocean composed of 1,192 islands that stretch along a length of 871 kilometers.

With its world-class resorts, outstanding white sand beaches and rich marine biodiversity, Maldives has established itself as a leading premium tourist destination.

The main gateway, Male-Velana International Airport is served by over 40 airlines providing quick and convenient access from around the globe.