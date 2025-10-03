LTO launches nationwide reorganization of District Officers over underperformance

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) announced Friday a nationwide reorganization of District Office chiefs following reports of underperformance in key areas, particularly in license plate distribution and apprehension of unregistered vehicles.

LTO Chief, Assistant Secretary Atty. Vigor D. Mendoza II, said he has already issued a memorandum to all Regional Directors directing them to conduct reorganization at the District Office level.

“The move is in line with the instruction of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ R. Marcos, Jr. to ensure efficient and effective government services to the Filipino people,” Mendoza said.

The decision follows a review of monthly accomplishment reports indicating a slowdown in plate distribution and a significant drop in apprehensions for expired registrations and other violations. Poor performance was also observed in the crackdown on colorum vehicles, which legitimate transport groups have long complained about, noting they lose up to 30 percent of daily income due to illegal operations.

The review further revealed that outreach licensing and registration activities have nearly halted. “Furthermore, the rollout of key programs. Because of this, there is a pressing need to wake up our frontline offices,” Mendoza said.

Among the programs affected are the fast distribution of license plates and the release of official receipt (OR) and certificate of registration (CR) within three days of newly purchased vehicle releases. Mendoza earlier advocated for same-day release of plates and OR/CR.

“While most of the district offices are doing well, a number of District Officers are becoming complacent in their positions, especially those who have been holding the same office since the beginning of this administration,” Mendoza added.

He emphasized that underperformance undermines public trust in the LTO and runs counter to President Marcos’ commitment to effective service delivery under the “Bagong Pilipinas” program.

Mendoza has asked all Regional Directors to submit recommendations for reassignments of District Officers in their respective areas. “Since you are in the best position to identify these exceptions, you are hereby directed to submit to the Office of the Executive Director, not later than 5:00 p.m. of Friday, 3 October, your proposed reassignments of District Officers,” the memorandum read. “Upon review of your submissions, we shall immediately implement this.”