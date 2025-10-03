Lacson: Save P400B, ease debt burden by cancelling, repricing DPWH projects

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson has thrown his support behind a proposal to cancel or re-price up to P1.6 trillion worth of Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) projects, which could potentially save the government as much as P400 billion.

The move, initially suggested by neophyte Batangas Representative Leandro Leviste, which Lacson sees could significantly help reduce the country's growing debt burden and redirect much-needed funds to critical sectors like health and education.

“Neophyte Cong. Leviste should be listened to and taken seriously. He surely knows how to compute," Lacson posted on his X (formerly Twitter) account on Friday.

“P400B in savings to bridge our budget deficit will help ease our debt burden,” he added.

Leviste earlier cited provisions in DPWH contracts that allow for cancellation either due to impracticality, “termination for convenience,” or proven irregularities, or “termination for unlawful acts.” He then called on DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon to legally cancel or re-evaluate up to P1 trillion in projects for 2025 and another P600 billion planned for 2026.

For Lacson, a longtime advocate for transparency and fiscal discipline, the proposal is not just timely but essential.

The senator emphasized the importance of addressing inefficiencies and alleged corruption in DPWH operations, citing his earlier privilege speeches exposing ghost and substandard flood control projects.

“We should be horrified by what happened,” he said, referring to past corruption scandals.

“Let’s not allow the problem to linger. Let us also help find ways to bring down our debt because our debt has grown so big,” Lascon further stressed.

He then pledged to closely scrutinize DPWH’s proposed 2026 budget and urged fellow lawmakers to exercise restraint in pushing for infrastructure realignments often tied to local political interests.

The Philippines’ national debt has surged in recent years, partly due to pandemic-related spending and infrastructure borrowing, according to the Department of Finance (DoF).

The DoF’s latest available date shows that the national government’s total outstanding debt stood at P16.75 trillion as of end-April 2025 — relatively lower than most countries in Asia.

Japan’s total debt is at P485.94 trillion; Singapore’s at P53.68 trillion; South Korea’s at P46.89 trillion; Indonesia’s at P31.37 trillion; and Thailand’s at P17.73 trillion.