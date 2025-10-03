Lacson: Kiko Barzaga exploited for political motives

Senate President Pro Tempore Panfilo "Ping" M. Lacson expressed sympathy on Friday for Dasmariñas City Mayor Jenny Barzaga, saying her son, Cavite Rep. Kiko Barzaga, may be a pawn in a larger political game driven by self-serving interests.

Lacson issued the statement following the controversial posting of an old photo showing him with the Discaya couple — individuals allegedly involved in anomalous DPWH flood control projects now under Senate investigation.

“I feel for our dear friend, Mayor Jenny Barzaga,” Lacson said in a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

“She must have her hands full serving her constituents. The last thing she needs is the evil-mindedness of people who use her son Kiko’s mental state to advance their self-seeking political agenda,” he added.

The photo, posted by Rep. Kiko Barzaga on October 1, was reportedly taken during the 2022 campaign period, well before any investigations into corruption in DPWH projects began.

According to Lacson, the Discayas were introduced to him by a supporter from Davao City and had merely invited him to a rally, which he declined.

“As the saying goes, a picture paints a thousand words. But obviously, I didn't know them before that photo was taken,” Lacson clarified.

He emphasized that the timing and intent behind resurfacing the image seemed calculated to cast doubt on the credibility of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, which he chairs. The committee is currently probing alleged irregularities in flood control project allocations.

In a separate radio interview, Lacson further pointed to malicious intent behind the photo’s release.

“They used Kiko Barzaga. He was the one who posted the picture on his page, but how would he do that if no one gave him that photo?” he said in Filipino.

While Lacson did not name specific individuals behind the alleged manipulation, he hinted that the move was part of an orchestrated effort to undermine the Senate probe and mislead the public.