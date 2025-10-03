John Calub: From success coach to biohacking advocate

For years, John Calub was known as the Philippines’ No. 1 Success Coach—teaching thousands how to build wealth, find abundance, and transform their lives. But in 2020, his journey took a dramatic and deeply personal turn. A near-death experience forced him to rethink the meaning of success itself, shifting his focus from financial freedom to the very foundation of human well-being: health.

A Turning Point in Pain

In 2020, Calub was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with severe gut health issues and a rare, debilitating condition called non-bacterial chronic pelvic pain syndrome (CPPS). Doctors told him it was incurable. The pain was relentless, and for months, he found himself on the brink—physically, mentally, and emotionally.

“I realized that it’s not just about wealth,” Calub recalls. “Good health is what truly matters. That moment became the turning point in my life.”

Refusing to surrender, he began searching for solutions beyond conventional medicine. His research led him to the emerging field of biohacking—a movement that combines ancient healing practices with modern science and technology to trigger the body’s natural ability to self-heal.

The Miracles Protocol

In less than 30 days of practicing biohacking—through methods like breathwork, herbal supplementation, cold therapy, red-light therapy, grounding, detoxing, and frequency healing—Calub experienced what he calls “total rapid self-healing.”

Out of that experience, he developed The Miracles Protocol, a comprehensive system that combines proven science, spirituality, and biohacking practices into a step-by-step lifestyle for holistic health.

To share this discovery, Calub opened a biohacking center in Quezon City, where Filipinos can learn and personally experience frequency healing. One of the highlights is the use of the Rife Frequency Generator, a device originally pioneered in the 1930s that uses targeted frequencies to disrupt harmful microbes without damaging healthy tissue. Today, similar technologies are being revived under the term PEMF (Pulsed Electro-Magnetic Frequency) and are gaining traction worldwide as affordable and non-invasive alternatives to traditional medicine.

Optimmune: Science Meets Nature

Calub has also ventured into wellness product development. His flagship supplement, Optimmune, combines some of the world’s most powerful immune-boosting ingredients:

• Pycnogenol – a super-antioxidant from the French Maritime Pine Bark Tree, backed by over 160 clinical studies.

• Wellmune Beta-Glucan – clinically proven to strengthen immune defenses.

• Rosehips – rich in vitamin C and antioxidants for enhanced recovery.

FDA-approved and produced in a Halal- and ISO-certified facility, Optimmune is marketed as advanced immune support for protection and fast recovery.

Making Healing Accessible

Beyond supplements, Calub offers free frequency healing sessions every Monday and Friday at his Success Mall center in Broadway Centrum, Quezon City, opening doors for Filipinos to experience alternative healing without the financial burden of expensive hospitalizations and medications. His products are also made widely available online through Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, and Success Mall’s own platform.

“Pain, in hindsight, was a gift from God,” Calub shares. “It led me to discover a path that could help thousands of Filipinos heal naturally and affordably.”

From Wealth to Wellness

For decades, Calub inspired Filipinos to achieve abundance through his bestselling books Pillars of Success and The Abundance Factor. His mentors included world-renowned names like Tony Robbins, Jack Canfield, and Robert Kiyosaki. Now, he channels the same passion into health advocacy.

He stresses that true success is holistic—measured not just by financial achievements, but by the strength of the body, the clarity of the mind, and the depth of one’s relationships. His greatest inspiration comes from his family: his wife Janine and their two children, Addie and John Stevie.

John Calub’s story is a testament to resilience and reinvention. From the heights of financial coaching to the depths of personal suffering, and now to the frontier of biohacking, he continues to live out his mission of transformation.

With Trinoxteride, he gave people confidence through hair regrowth. With Optimmune, he seeks to fortify health at its core. And with the Miracles Protocol, he hopes to spark a wellness revolution in the Philippines—one rooted in science, spirituality, and self-healing.

“Fragrance of success, wealth, or recognition is temporary,” Calub reflects. “But the gift of health—that is lasting abundance.”