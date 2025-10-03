Jeric Raval on accidental reveal of AJ, Aljur’s family life

Veteran action star Jeric Raval has always been known for his tough on-screen persona, but during a candid sit-down on Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, he showed a more vulnerable side—one that admits even seasoned actors can sometimes speak too much.

“Ang daldal mo kasi eh,” Jeric told himself, recalling the moment last August when he unintentionally confirmed to the press that AJ Raval and Aljur Abrenica already have two children together.

A Slip of the Tongue

Jeric explained that the revelation wasn’t premeditated. “Actually, nadulas lang ako nun,” he said. At the time, he was casually chatting during a press conference and got carried away. “Na-overwhelm lang ako, parang normal na kuwentuhan. Pero nung tinanong na ko sa mesa, hindi ko na puwede i-deny. Pangit naman, mukha akong sinungaling kung babawiin ko pa.”

When asked what AJ and Aljur said about his slip, Jeric shared that there were no harsh words—only curiosity. “Tinanong lang nila, ‘Tatay Eric, may nasabi ka ba dun sa interview mo?’ Sabi ng anak kong babae, si Babats—AJ kasi, Anak ni Jeric. Sabi ko, ‘Oo, nasabi ko na eh. Anyway, lalabas din naman ‘yan.’”

Between Regret and Acceptance

While Jeric remains straightforward, he admits to some regret. The revelation came at a time when AJ and Aljur had been trying to stay low-profile about their relationship and family life. “’Yung panahon na hindi na pinag-uusapan, dun ko naman nasabi. Diyos ko, ano ba ’yun? Ang daldal mo kasi,” he laughed, though with a hint of self-reproach.

Jeric, who is father to 18 children and grandfather to 15 grandchildren, says his relationship with AJ and Aljur remains harmonious. “Okay naman. In fact, two nights ago, nandun kami sa bahay nila sa Angeles [Pampanga],” he shared.

On AJ’s Struggles with Bashing

Jeric also revealed that AJ has been hesitant to return to showbiz after experiencing waves of online criticism. “Medyo napaso siya sa bashing, kasi puro below the belt. Siyempre, pag bina-bash sila, nadadamay din ang pangalan ko. Pero ako, hindi na ako apektado sa ganun,” he said.

Despite this, he continues to encourage his daughter. “Sabi ko sa kanya, mag-artista ka hangga’t bata ka pa. Balik ka,” he urged, hoping AJ would eventually find her way back to the industry she once pursued with passion.

Family First

For Jeric, family remains central to everything—even if his candor sometimes gets ahead of itself. His admission may have preempted AJ and Aljur’s own timeline for sharing their personal milestones, but it also reflected his belief in honesty, even when it complicates things.

At the end of the day, Jeric Raval’s story is not just about his slip of the tongue. It is about a father navigating fame, family, and the realities of raising children in the limelight—while still urging them to rise above the noise and keep moving forward.