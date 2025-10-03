Jenny Han to young writers: find your own voice

The book, the first of a trilogy, follows the story of Asian American Lara Jean and a hatbox full of love letters she wrote for her crushes. They’re for her eyes only — except one day they all get sent out.

“Teenage years are all about crushes. Crushes so deep you want to inhabit the other person, be inside their skin, and see the world through their eyes,” Han said.

The Netflix adaptation of the same name, executive produced by Han, was watched by 80 million viewers and generated a spin-off series titled XO, Kitty.

“I feel happy. I feel happy that people can relate to it and people say it feels similar to their feelings,” Han revealed. “I’m so happy when people say that they learned something new about Korean culture. And it’s also fun for me to write about. It’s fun for me to expose people to something that they haven’t experienced.”