Janella Salvador on 'Open Endings,' rumors, and finding happiness

For Janella Salvador, Open Endings is more than just another project—it is what she calls her “dream role.” The Cinemalaya 2025 entry follows the story of four women who, after once being connected as each other’s “ex,” end up building an unlikely but enduring friendship.

“It’s not a secret that I’ve always been vocal about wanting a role like this,” Janella shared, clearly thrilled to be part of her first-ever Cinemalaya film.

On-Screen Chemistry, Off-Screen Rumors

Much of the conversation surrounding Open Endings has gone beyond the screen, particularly with Janella’s co-star, openly lesbian actress Klea Pineda. Speculation swirled after Klea’s breakup with her non-showbiz girlfriend, Katrice Keirulf, with some netizens linking Janella to the split.

Janella was quick to clarify: “I guess because we were working together in Open Endings, kaya nagkaroon ng rumors na ganon. And they broke up right after the film. People saw us hanging out, and yes, we’ve been hanging out.”

When asked by Boy Abunda on Fast Talk if she would be open to being in a relationship with another woman, Janella’s answer was thoughtful yet reserved. “I guess the answer would have to stay with me, muna. But I love who I love,” she said.

A Heart at Peace

While fans remain curious about her personal life, Janella emphasized that her current happiness goes far beyond romance. “Genuinely, I am happy right now. In all aspects of my life, I am doing okay. So, happy ako,” she shared, her tone reflective of someone who has found balance in career and personal growth.

Open Endings also stars Jasmine Curtis-Smith and OPM singer Leanne Mamonong, adding more depth and diversity to its cast. Together, the four women bring to life a narrative about love, loss, identity, and the unexpected bonds that emerge from endings.

For Janella, the film is both a professional milestone and a personal breakthrough—an opportunity to embrace layered storytelling while navigating the complexities of public perception. As she continues to evolve as an artist, one thing remains certain: Janella Salvador is unafraid to chase roles, and perhaps even love, that resonate with her truth.