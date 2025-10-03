‘It’s Okay to Not Be Okay’ on final chapter

Bewitched by Cecil Licad

Meanwhile, it is awful to attend a Cecile Licad concert if you can’t see her hands moving on the piano keys. That means you are not watching “the pianists’ pianist” but just listening to her playing live. Music-making in the great tradition of the olden days is a magic of the hands. You could be sorry if you don’t ever see the moving hands.

At the Gallery MiraManila in Quezon City last Wednesday night (1 October), a contrarian god ruled. Seated in the middle rows of the flat-floored exhibition hall, we can see only Licad’s head of long black hair moving every now and then. But we could hear her playing clearly, even her pianissimos — though at certain passages, Licad sounded like she had three hands or more.

At unpredictable points in her playing, she virtually transforms to a goddess of enchantment. You cannot see how her hands create the magic of music. You would only know you are bewitched by the music you hear, binding you into a spell.

Licad will be at Sta. Ana Parish in Molo, Iloilo on 6 October; at the University of the Philippines Visayas Museum of Art and Cultural Heritage on 7 October; and at the ECrown Hotel Ballroom in Virac, Catanduanes on 11 October.

If the venue seats are not tiered and your ticket is not in the front rows, do not feel awful. Sit down and prepare for enchantment.

Licad’s repertoire will be the same as the one she played in Baguio City and in Quezon City. Kindly see seasoned journalist Babeth Lolarga’s review of the Baguio concert in this paper on 28 September for the set list. Most likely, even the encore number will be the same.

Our dear editor, Dinah S. Ventura, wrote about Licad on 19 September and asked about how “the greatest pianist of her time” takes care of her hands. It was Lolarga’s review of Licad’s Pines City concert, though, that somehow bothered us. She wrote: “But when I saw on the screen that Cecile only had two hands, I couldn’t believe it. It sounded and felt like more than one person was playing.”

The pianist as monster? No, the pianist as enchantress! She plays from her soul. The soul emanates through the hands the most enchanting sound.

