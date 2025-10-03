Investment scammer behind bars

The National Bureau of Investigation-National Capital Region (NBI-NCR) arrested an individual in Cubao recently for allegedly operating an illegal investment scheme that defrauded pensioners and other individuals.

NBI director Jaime Santiago said the operation stemmed from a complaint against a group, led by suspect Dominga Supnet Mejia, that solicited funds from the public by promising high returns without the required license from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The complainant alleged that their group entrusted P900,000 of their lump sum pension to Mejia, but they were later unable to recover the money, which Mejia allegedly controlled.

Further investigation revealed that Mejia’s group operated without SEC authorization. Their scheme reportedly involved recruiting investors to finance loans for supposed retired soldiers, collecting processing fees and misappropriating the proceeds.

Mejia provided only minimal returns to the investors and borrowers, according to the NBI.

The arrest occurred during an entrapment operation at a mall in Cubao, Quezon City. Mejia was taken into custody after receiving a payment of P1 million in cash and a check from the complainant.

The SEC confirmed that Mejia’s entity, DS Mejia Documents Facilitation Service, is neither registered as a corporation nor a partnership and has not been issued any secondary license to solicit investments or operate as a lending company.

Mejia was presented for inquest proceedings before the Office of the City Prosecutor in Quezon City. She faces charges for Swindling/Estafa under the Revised Penal Code, as well as violations of the Financial Products and Services Consumer Protection Act (R.A. No. 11765) and the Securities Regulation Code (R.A. No. 8799).

Santiago urged the public to be vigilant and verify the legitimacy of investment offers before entrusting their savings.