Inside the PICC

Built in Pasay City, PICC was designed by National Artist for Architecture Leandro V. Locsin, whose mastery of brutalism produced a masterwork that still inspires wonder almost 50 years later.

The reopening was graced by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos, with BSP Governor and PICC Chairman Eli M. Remolona Jr. leading the ceremonies.

The President captured the essence of what PICC stands for in his speech, “Every act of creation — no matter how small — is an act of courage. It is an act of hope,” President Marcos said.

“If the PICC has shown us anything, it is this: That creativity, when nurtured, endures. That artistry, when given space, inspires. And that every Filipino, no matter who or where they are, can bring light, meaning and beauty to the world.”

Brutalism with soul

At first glance, the PICC appears to be an homage to raw power, with large exposed concrete slabs, imposing geometric forms and cavernous interiors. Brutalism, which frequently gets twisted as cold or severe, is elevated here to the level of poetry. The rough concrete, left unpainted to reveal its natural material, contrasts with gleaming red narra wood panels, thousands of flashing droplights, and sculptural chandeliers.

Inside, it appears like Locsin carved up a refuge in which Filipino workmanship and modernist ideals may coexist.

As PICC General Manager Nicolette Ann Cruz explained during the reopening: “Much has been written and said about the PICC and its architecture and construction through the years. In its simplest sense, the PICC is a convention center, a physical point of domestic and global convergence. This is a place of discussion and debate, a platform of commemoration and celebration. Metaphysically, though, the PICC is not just heritage infrastructure. Nothing unites more than the PICC.”

For Cruz, the recent renovation was not just about concrete and chandeliers. “This is not simply and exclusively a restoration of a physical infrastructure, or of a heritage facility, or even of a National Cultural Treasure. This is a restoration of the faith and hope of the Filipino people in the government’s determination and motivation to serve, in public infrastructure that unites and in beautiful legacies that endure.”